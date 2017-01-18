Hungary expects improving ‘mutual confidence’ with Hong Kong

BBJ

Hungary has been Hong Kong’s number one trade partner in the CEE region, and existing mutual confidence may be further improved by its participation in the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said after meeting Hong Kong government members and economic stakeholders on the sidelines of the 10th Asian Financial Forum.

(Photo: Ministry for National Economy)

According to the minister, an increasing number of Hungarian companies have shown interest in Hong Kong business opportunities. Varga said he hopes that Hungary’s favorable macroeconomic environment provokes the same reaction from Hong Kong enterprises, official government website kormany.hu reported.

Another topic on the agenda was Hungary’s membership of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Varga reportedly said. This step may further expand Hungaryʼs international financial and foreign trade networks and help an increasing number of Hungarian companies to enter Asian markets, he added.

The AIIB, which started operating one year ago, has 57 prospective founding members. China holds one-third of AIIBʼs capital stock, the latest data shows.

One Belt, One Road is a development strategy and framework that focuses on connectivity and cooperation among countries primarily between the Peopleʼs Republic of China and the rest of Eurasia.