Hungary endures dearth of IT professionals

Christian Keszthelyi

Approximately 22,000 IT professionals were lacking on the Hungarian labor market last year, a number said to have grown even further in the past six months, while companies battle to lure fresh graduates, Hungarian business daily Világgazdaság reported yesterday.

Beginner software engineers and programmers can earn a gross HUF 410,000 monthly, according to the report, while those who have gained experience over a few years in the sector can earn between HUF 600,000 and HUF 1.1 mln per month.



These figures are well over the average gross monthly wage of HUF 259,875 measured in June by the Central Statistical Office (KSH). Monthly net wages stood at HUF 172,818 on average, according to the KSH. http://bbj.hu/economy/ksh-hungarys-net-wage-grows-73-in-june_120892

Despite the high wages and easy opportunities to find positions, young people are apparently not attracted to the IT field, which is reflected in the dropping tendency of applicants for universities educating IT professionals, the paper notes. The number of applicants fell from 15,000 to 10,000 in the period between 2001 and 2014, the paper reports.

Companies are head-hunting professionals from one another in a fierce battle to find and employ the best professionals, Hungarian online daily hvg.hu reported. Companies are now forced to invest more into finding qualified personnel, the daily noted.