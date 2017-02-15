Hungary due to get electronic healthcare system this year

BBJ

A new electronic healthcare service (EESZT) could be launched by November in Hungary, according to reports. The system has been under development for years, Hungarian online daily index.hu reported. Government-friendly daily newspaper Magyar Idők added that the system is currently being tested in a limited institutional circle.

The system could electronically store information about the patients, making it easier for doctors working in different institutions to access the same data. Documents related to all the treatments a patient has ever received would be added to the system, building up a complete patient case history.

In order to protect such sensitive data, individuals will be able to grant and restrict access by others through their so-called “government gateway”, a Hungarian electronic system for official documentation matters.

The system is reported to have undergone serious security auditing, and any access is registered with date stamps, index.hu added. As EESZT would be integrated into existing systems, hospitals and pharmacies would not need to update their IT capabilities to use the new program, according to reports.