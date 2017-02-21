Hungary consumes 12% less energy in 2015 than in 2005

BBJ

Energy consumption in Hungary as a whole has dropped almost 12% over ten years, data recently published by the European Union statistics office Eurostat reveals, according to reports.

Eurostat data related to the 2005-2015 period show that while energy consumption was 27.6 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in 2005, ten years later only 24.2 mln toe was used up during a year, according to reports.

In the same period, the share of fossil fuels in Hungary’s energy mix also dropped, from 81% to 70%, while the share of imports within fossil fuels dropped from 76% in 2005 to 74% in 2015.