Hungary calls tenders for 88% of 2014-2020 EU funding

MTI – Econews

Hungary has so far called tenders for 88% of the European Union money available in the 2014-2020 funding cycle, and signed contracts for 46%, state secretary Nándor Csepreghy said at a conference organised by the HG Media group yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Last year, more than HUF 1.974 trillion in EU funding was paid out, although HUF 250 bln of that was left over from the previous 2007-2013 funding cycle, Csepreghy said. This year, payouts are expected to reach at least HUF 2.2 tln, but János Lázár, who heads the Prime Ministerʼs Office, plans to offer administrative staff big bonuses if the amount reaches HUF 2.7 tln, he added.

Hungaryʼs government earlier announced plans to front-load the 2014-2020 funding cycle, to avoid the backup seen at the tail end of the 2007-2013 cycle.