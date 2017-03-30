Hungary, Austria launch EUR 12.7 mln rail upgrade around Lake Fertő/Neusiedl

MTI – Econews

Hungary and Austria yesterday launched a EUR 12.7 million cross-border project that will improve passenger rail service around Lake Neusiedl, on the border between the two countries, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Hungarian state secretary for economic diplomacy Levente Magyar, governor of the state of Burgenland Hans Niessl and CEO of regional railway GYSEV Szilárd Kövesdi presented the plan for the upgrade in Parnsdorf, Austria.

Lake Neusiedl, called Lake Fertő in Hungarian, is a popular tourism destination and an internationally recognized nature reserve.