Hungary aims to boost honey consumption

BBJ

With levels are still below the average for Western Europe, the Hungarian government is aiming to raise per capita honey consumption in the country in the next two to three years, farm ministry state secretary Istvan Nagy said, according to reports.

Currently, the annual per capita honey consumption is around 0.7 kg. The government hopes to raise this to 1 kg, which would still be well below the average 2.5-2.7 kg consumed in Western Europe, the state secretary said, according to reports.

He urged beekeepers to sell their honey in containers that are smaller than the typical 1kg jar, and to educate consumers about varieties of honey other than the high profile, but more expensive, acacia honey, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The state secretary hinted at a possible VAT rate reduction on honey, but only if the countryʼs economic performance allows it, MTI reported.