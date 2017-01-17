Hungary accession to AIIB on the agenda, says Varga

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s accession to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is on the agenda, National Economy Minister Mihály Varga said in a statement issued by his ministry today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Varga said the topic was among the most important of those discussed during an official visit to Hong Kong.

The AIIB, which started operating one year ago, has 57 prospective founding members. China holds one-third of AIIBʼs capital stock, the latest data shows. India holds 9.4%, Russia 7.3% and Germany 5%.

Varga was in Hong Kong to attend the 10th Asian Financial Forum. During his stay, he also held talks with Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Gregory So, the former president of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong Jasper Tsang, and Deputy Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority Eddie Yue.