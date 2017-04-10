Hungarians set to work six Saturdays in 2018

MTI – Econews

Hungarians may have to work on six Saturdays in 2018 as “top-up” days for holidays that fall close to weekends, a draft decree published on the governmentʼs website shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Hungarians occasionally enjoy a long weekend by being given an “extra” Monday or Friday off if a holiday happens to fall on a Tuesday or a Thursday, but they must make up for it by working on a Saturday.

The draft decree shows that six “workday Saturdays” would take place next year in the months of March, April, October, November and December. They would replace extra days before or after the national holidays on March 15 and October 23, and the work holidays on May 1, November 1, December 25 and January 1.

Many Hungarians take a day of vacation on workday Saturdays, which can impact macroeconomic data, such as industrial output, noted MTI.