Hungarians favor gray hatchbacks running on gasoline

BBJ

Hungarian customers prefer hatchbacks with gasoline engines with an output of up to 69 kW, manual transmission and two-wheel drive, AAA Auto Group said yesterday, based on its group-wide sales data of 2016. The most popular color is gray.

Hungarians show a marked preference for used cars with a smaller engine output, with 42.72% of sales in Hungary under 69 kW, and a further 29.32% of buyers choosing cars in the 70-85 kW output range – a total of more than 71%, according to data from the car dealer.

While almost 48% of AAA Auto’s Hungarian customers prefer hatchbacks, a further 17.7% buy sedan/saloon body patterns, a type noticeably less popular in AAA Auto’s other markets, where customers tend to prefer combi models. Typical representatives of the best-selling hatchbacks are the Opel Astra, Suzuki Swift and Ford Focus.

“Based on AAA Auto Hungarian sales figures, our Hungarian customers obviously prefer vehicles best suited to the Hungarian environment, with its widespread lowlands, well suited to two-wheel drive cars with lighter engine output. They also have marked preferences, which they stick to, emphasizing the impact of driving conditions. AAA Auto can therefore anticipate demand in the Hungarian market, and recommend the type of cars most likely to have a good resale value,” said CEO of AAA Auto International Karolína Topolová.