Hungarians’ English improving, says EF

Christian Keszthelyi

The English language knowledge of Hungarians has improved recently, outdoing that of French, Italian and Spanish natives, international education company Education First (EF) has revealed, according to a report in Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet.

The latest figures posted by Education First, which specializes in language training, educational travel, academic degree programs and cultural exchange, show that Hungary finished 18th of 72 countries, including 26 European states, in terms of how well its citizens speak English.

Although Hungary’s performance is an improvement on last year’s 21st position, Hungary was ranked 8th in 2012, which was followed by a deterioration to 9th in 2013 and 17th in 2014, according to the Hungarian daily. However, it should be noted that previously fewer than 72 countries were investigated by EF.

The language knowledge of Hungarian adults is in synch with international trends: Hungarian women outdo men, while those aged 18-25 belong to the best English-speaking age group both in Hungary and worldwide.