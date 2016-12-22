Hungarians eat less fish than EU average

The annual 6 kg of fish Hungarians consume is well below the European Union average of 20 kg, Ministry of Agriculture state secretary Robert Zsigo has said, as reported by the state news agency MTI.

The annual production of Hungarian fish farms is around 17,000 tons, although intensive fish farming systems turned out 31% more – 3,054 tons – of fish for consumption in 2015, compared to the preceding year.

Revenue from aquaculture comes to about HUF 12 billion, Zsigo said.