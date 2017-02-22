Hungarian wines win medals at Berliner Wein Trophy

MTI – Econews

Three Hungarian wineries have taken top prizes at the Berliner Wein Trophy wine sampling competition held in early February, state news agency MTI cited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade as saying.

The privately owned Royal Tokaji won a Grand Gold Medal for its Gold Label 6 Puttonyos Tokaji Aszú, as well as one other Gold Medal.

The Csányi Winery, a holding of agri-business magnate and OTP Bank Chairman-CEO Sándor Csányi, took two Gold Medals, while the family-owned Bock Winery was awarded one Gold Medal and two Silver Medals.

The 31 wines submitted by Hungarian vintners were among almost 6,300 evaluated by a jury of 192 tasters.