Hungarian team finishes 4th in Bocuse dʼOr 2017

BBJ

Hungarian chef Tamás Széll and his team finished in fourth place at this year’s Bocuse dʼOr international biennial culinary competition organized in Lyon, and bagged two prizes: the Special Plate Prize and the Prize for the Best Poster, according to reports.

(Photo: Zsolt Szigetváry)

Széll and his team prepared their food on the first day of the event. At an impromptu press conference afterwards, he said that he was entirely satisfied with the progress they had made, as everything happened as they had planned.

After the results were announced, Széll said it would have been good to finish on the podium, however he was still satisfied with the results, especially in light of the time available for their preparation for the competition, according to Hungarian news portal index.hu.

The first time Széll participated in the competition was 2013, when he finished in 10th.

The Bocuse d’Or celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. Conceived in 1987 by renowned chef Paul Bocuse, this unique competition is now presided over by the founderʼs son Jérôme Bocuse.

Each team consists of two chefs, one lead chef, and a commis/assistant chef who must be under 22 years of age at the time of the competition. The team has 5 hours and 35 minutes to prepare two elaborate presentations, a meat dish and a fish dish. Taking place in an open "culinary theater," fully equipped kitchens are lined up side by side, facing an area for the jury, members of the press and audience.