Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Hungarian MPs visit Taiwan to improve ties

 BBJ
 Monday, August 29, 2016, 12:30

A delegation from the Hungarian Parliament is visiting Taiwan to explore the feasibility of bilateral cooperation in economics and trade, according to a statement released yesterday by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported by English-language Taiwan paper The China Post.

The three-strong delegation to Taiwan aims to gain further understanding of political, economic and social development in the country, and to explore the possibility of cooperation with Taiwan in a wide range of areas, according to the ministry.

While in Taiwan, the Hungarians will call on Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan and Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Chih-chung and visit several central and local government agencies, as well as Hsinchu Science Park, before departing on Sept. 1.

With nearly 30 members, Hungary’s Taiwan-friendly parliamentary group supports substantive exchanges and cooperation in various areas between the two countries, according to the statement. Taiwan and Hungary have signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral relations, including a memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation, a working holiday agreement to allow young adults to travel and work, and an agreement for the avoidance of double taxation.

Related articles

  • Politics

    Orbán says EU needs an army, not refugee policy

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said “migration and social issues should not be managed at the EU level” but the EU should do more to address security, and should establish a European army, at a meeting involving Central European leaders and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw Friday, according to the governmentʼs website.

     Sun, Aug. 28, 2016, 14:59
  • Economy

    Food retail turnover grows by 2.5% in Q2, but we buy less

    Food retail turnover in Hungary grew by 2.5% in the second quarter of 2016 compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a consumer research analysis by Nielsen shows, as reported yesterday by online portal index.hu. The increase in turnover at retailers was apparently due to price hikes, as the actual amount of sold decreased 0.2%, Nielsen said.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 14:55
  • Business

    Decathlon opens downtown store at Nyugati

    Hitherto operating stores only on the outskirts of Budapest, the sporting goods chain Decathlon yesterday announced the opening of a new store on downtown Nyugati tér, near the Western railway station, online portal index.hu reports.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 14:42
  • Economy

    Lack of seasonal workers leaves fruit unpicked

    The fruit and vegetable-growing sector is facing a shortage of at least 50,000, but as many as 80,000 seasonal workers, with scarcely anyone to be found to pick crops of tomatoes, cucumbers and apples, according to a report in daily Világgazdaság today.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 13:07
  • Politics

    Orbán plans super-fence, raises specter of Muslim hordes

    Prime Minister Viktor Orbán promised to build a new, more permanent fence at Hungary’s southern border, boasting that “even birds can’t fly in without being checked,” during his regular biweekly radio interview, online news portal index.hu and other sources report today.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 12:23
  • Business

    Márka plans own factory, eyes Balkan conquest

    An emblematic Hungarian soft drink brand with a long history is mulling expansion into the Balkans, online portal napi.hu reported yesterday, citing daily Népszabadság.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 09:59
  • Business

    247 innovative firms share HUF 68 bln in EU funds

    More than HUF 68 billion in EU development funds has been distributed among 247 innovative projects by the Ministry for National Economy, according to a ministry press release published today, cited by online portal index.hu. 

     Thu, Aug. 25, 2016, 16:45
  • Economy

    Farm leader: Crisis looms as Hungarian productivity is low

    Low producer yields and livestock kept at high losses are at the root of problems facing Hungarian agriculture, according to the head of the country’s leading agrarian federation, interviewed in daily Magyar Nemzet Tuesday.

     Thu, Aug. 25, 2016, 16:03
  • Politics

    Lázár describes administrative shakeups

    The Hungarian State Treasury will become the only central agency responsible for payments of state support and public benefits, Cabinet Chief János Lázár said today, as he described changes in administration that would reduce the government workforce.

     Thu, Aug. 25, 2016, 15:33
  • Politics

    Head of Gulag foundation opposes award to Bayer

    The head of the foundation whose vice president nominated controversial journalist Zsolt Bayer to receive the Hungarian Order of Merit has publicly disowned the nomination, declaring Bayer unfit to receive it and questioning the very basis for the official citation, index.hu reported yesterday.

     Thu, Aug. 25, 2016, 14:25