Hungarian MPs visit Taiwan to improve ties

BBJ

A delegation from the Hungarian Parliament is visiting Taiwan to explore the feasibility of bilateral cooperation in economics and trade, according to a statement released yesterday by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported by English-language Taiwan paper The China Post.

The three-strong delegation to Taiwan aims to gain further understanding of political, economic and social development in the country, and to explore the possibility of cooperation with Taiwan in a wide range of areas, according to the ministry.

While in Taiwan, the Hungarians will call on Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan and Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Chih-chung and visit several central and local government agencies, as well as Hsinchu Science Park, before departing on Sept. 1.

With nearly 30 members, Hungary’s Taiwan-friendly parliamentary group supports substantive exchanges and cooperation in various areas between the two countries, according to the statement. Taiwan and Hungary have signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral relations, including a memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation, a working holiday agreement to allow young adults to travel and work, and an agreement for the avoidance of double taxation.