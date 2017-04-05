Hungarian-Kosovar joint committee holds first meeting

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian-Kosovar Joint Economic Committee held its inaugural meeting in Pristina on Tuesday, discussing a number of projects and investment opportunities for Hungarian companies, Minister of State for Economic Diplomacy Levente Magyar told wire service MTI by telephone. Meetings of the committee will take place regularly in future, he added.

The sides signed an agreement on EUR 62 million in interest-free credit to support Hungarian companiesʼ participation in infrastructure investments in Kosovo, Magyar said. Hungarian construction companies aim to make the best offer for a national football stadium which could be financed with the credit, he added.

At present, the Kosovar national team plays its matches in Albania.

The launch of a direct flight between Budapest and Pristina was also discussed, Magyar said. Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will operate the flight, which will be subsidized by the Hungarian government, he added.