Hungarian householdsʼ tangible assets top HUF 58 tln

MTI – Econews

Hungarian householdsʼ tangible assets, including real estate, vehicles, stakes in businesses and objects of value, added up to HUF 58.267 trillion late in 2014, a recent survey by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Tangible assets per household averaged out to HUF 15.6 million, but there were sharp regional differences, with the figure for Central Hungary reaching HUF 22.2 mln, while the average in the underdeveloped Northern Great Plain region came to just HUF 10.2 mln.

A little more than 84% of households said they owned the home in which they live. Almost 51% owned a car, while 23% owned "other real estate." Some 12% owned stakes in businesses.