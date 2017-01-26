Hungarian homestay association established

MTI – Econews

Hungarians whose properties are listed on homestay networks have established a self-governing association to ensure compliance with tax rules and other regulations, a member of the associationʼs board told news agency MTI.

Mihály Rege, who owns U+B Management, which manages homestay properties listed in the online peer-to-peer network Airbnb, said the association wants to forge ties with lawmakers in the interests of establishing a sensible regulatory framework.

Members will commit to hosting no more than eight guests, regardless of the size of their home, he said. “We want to put an end to the blurring of our activities with those of hostels,” he added.

Association members should also be available to both guests and their neighbors day and night, he said.

About 4,500 Hungarians use Airbnb for homestays at their properties, the head of the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) recently told MTI. Data NAV requested from Ireland, where Airbnb is registered, shows Hungarian homeowners contracted with Airbnb used the service on 120,000 occasions, said András Tállai, Deputy Minister of National Economy and Secretary of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Taxation.