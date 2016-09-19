Hungarian government, Suzuki review market position

BBJ

Officials of the Hungarian government met today with the recently appointed new CEO of Magyar Suzuki to review the Japanese company’s market position and role in the local economy, the Prime Minister’s press office said in an announcement today, according to news agency MTI.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, accompanied by Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga and Pál Volner, the MP for Esztergom, where Suzuki’s Hungarian plant is located, met with Yoshinobu Abe, recently appointed head of Magyar Suzuki.



The Hungarian government reiterated its commitment to assess infrastructure developments in the Esztergom region with the companyʼs interests in mind, MTI reported.

Abe was recently named Managing Director of Magyar Suzuki, the Hungarian unit of the Japanese car manufacturer, replacing Naoyuki Takeuchi, who has been promoted within the parent company.