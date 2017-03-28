Hungarian firms licensed to export meat to Philippines

MTI – Econews

Three Hungarian companies have been awarded licenses to export meat to the Philippines, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in Manila on Tuesday, according to wire service MTI.

The start of meat exports to the Philippines could boost Hungaryʼs overall farm exports to the country, Szijjártó said, speaking at a business forum.

Szijjártó named agricultural technology and water management as potential areas of cooperation for Hungarian businesses in the Philippines.

He also noted that Magyar Eximbank had opened a EUR 510 million credit line to support partnerships between Hungarian and Philippine businesses.

Bilateral trade between the two countries came to about USD 200 mln last year, he added.

Hungary reopened its embassy in the Philippines on Tuesday. The embassy in Manila was closed in 1995.

On the first day of his official visit to Manila on Monday, Szijjártó met with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo and Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana.