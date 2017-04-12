Hungarian farmgate prices down 2% in February

BBJ

Hungary’s agricultural producer prices dropped by 2% in February, compared to the same month a year earlier, according to a first reading of data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today.

The drop in farmgate prices was comprised of a 7.3% decrease in the prices of crop products and an 8.2% rise in the prices of live animals and animal products, according to the KSH.

Cereals prices were down by 10%, prices of fruit by 2.3%, vegetable prices by 3.9%, and potatoes by 4.5%, while the producer prices of live animals rose by 7.7% and that of animal products by 9.4%, according to the KSH.

The price of pigs for slaughter was up by 20%, while the price of poultry for slaughter increased by 1.7%, within which the price of chickens for slaughter rose by 1.2%, that of geese for slaughter by 9.7%, and ducks for slaughter by 5.5%. The procurement of the latter two products did not reach even half of the volume in the equivalent period of the previous year, due to a shortage caused by bird flu, the KSH noted. The procurement price of milk rose by 14%.

In January-February 2017, agricultural producer prices decreased by 2.7% compared to the first two months of the preceding year. Within this, prices of crop products were down by 8.2%, while prices of live animals and animal products rose by 8.1%, the KSH noted. Vegetables prices were down by 3.7% and fruit prices by 4.6%, the price index of the latter product group being determined by the price of apples, which fell by 5.6%. The price of pigs for slaughter increased by 20% in January-February, while milk prices rose 16%.