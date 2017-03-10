Hungarian documents to expire on holders birthday

BBJ

Newly issued identification documents of Hungarian citizens will expire on the birthday of the holders, in order to help them remember when they need to be renewed, Hungarian online news portal 24.hu has reported.

Under regulations taking effect on January 1, all identification documents issued after the beginning of this year will expire on the day of the month when the holder was born, the portal reported, citing a statement by Minister of Interior Sándor Pintér.

According to the minister, this is going to make getting citizens’ paperwork done easier, the daliy added.