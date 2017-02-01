Hungarian customers prefer used Opel Astras, Suzuki Swifts

BBJ

Hungarian men buying used cars tend to go for Opel Astra models, while women prefer Suzuki Swifts, AAA Auto Group’s Hungarian unit says, based on its sales data, according to a statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

A typical Hungarian men would opt for a gray hatchback, sedan or combi in the majority of cases, while women seem to prefer red hatchbacks as their choice of second hand car, AAA Auto said, based on its sales data for 2016. The top three cars for men were the Opel Astra, Suzuki Swift and Ford Focus, while for women it was the Swift, Astra, and Opel Corsa models.

“Sales data for AAA AUTO Group gives us and our customers important information for judging vehicle popularity and buying or selling preferences,” said Karolína Topolová, CEO of AAA AUTO International. “We can see very clearly the distinct choices of Hungarian men and women, and our customers can bear these preferences in mind when making their own decisions on model, color, and bodywork for their cars,” she added.

AAA AUTO offered a total of approximately 14,000 cars a day in four countries throughout 2016, with nearly 1,000 of these cars offered daily in Hungary, the car dealer said.