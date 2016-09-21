Hungarian corn harvest could reach 8 mln tons

MTI – Econews

With a sowing area of 1.05 million hectares and an average yield of around 7.5 tons per hectare, Hungaryʼs corn harvest could be around 8 mln tons this year, György Czerván, state secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture said yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Rape seed is being harvested on 630,000 hectares, with half of the harvest complete, and if average yields are the same on the remaining area, with 3 tons average yield per hectare, the harvest could reach 1.8 mln tons, the report said.

The harvest for autumn wheat yielded 5.1 mln tons, but because of unusually wet weather, milling quality wheat only accounts for 40% of the total, Czerván noted. The state secretary added that grain prices are 10-15% lower than they were last year.

Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas said many crops could see a record harvest this year in Hungary, which could boost economic growth in the country.