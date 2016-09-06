Hungarian consulate opens in Slovenia

BBJ

Upgrading a consular office opened by the Hungarian Embassy in Ljubljana in 2014, Hungary yesterday opened a consulate in Lendava, a densely Hungarian-populated city in northeast Slovenia, according to reports today.

Levente Magyar (left), state secretary for economic diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Gyula Földes (right) open the consulate yesterday. (Photo: MTI/György Varga)

The consulate in Lendava, which is located close to the border with Hungary, will be headed by Consul General Gyula Földes, Hungarian news agency MTI reported early this morning.

The most important task of the consulate will be nurturing economic development, said Levente Magyar, state secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Magyar added that the Hungarian state is also planning to launch a HUF 500 million development program, which is expected to become available for farmers and SMEs in the area around Lendava from next year.