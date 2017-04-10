Hungarian accommodation revenues up 9.9% in February

Gross revenues – calculated at current prices – of accommodation establishments in Hungary grew by 9.9% to HUF 23.1 billion in February, compared to the same month a year earlier, while the average daily hotel room rate increased by 6.8%, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said this morning in a first reading of data.

The number of international tourist arrivals grew by 7.4% and that of international tourism nights by 7.8%, reaching approximately 723,000, while the number of domestic guests grew by 2.9% and that of tourism nights spent by them by 5.2%, to about 709,000, according to the KSH.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 3.1 percentage points to 47.8%.

Within the HUF 23.1 billion revenues, accommodation fee revenues increased by 12% (to HUF 12.3 billion), other revenues by 9.2% (to HUF 5.6 billion), and catering revenues by 5.4% (to HUF 5.3 billion).

By the end of February, the number of units operating in Hungary (2,383) rose by 59, while the number of available beds was nearly 206,000, which was 2.4% higher than in the base period.

In the January-February period, accommodation establishments registered 8.1% more tourism nights, i.e. a total of 2.821 million, compared to the same period a year earlier. Foreign guests spent 11% more and domestic guests 5.4% more tourism nights in accommodation establishments, according to the KSH.

In the first two months of the year, room occupancy in hotels increased on average by 3.2 percentage points to 45%, while accommodation establishments posted gross revenues of HUF 47 billion, i.e. a total of 10% more at current prices.