HUF 72 bln investment in M4 dual carriageway starts

MTI – Econews

The construction of a more than 44 km of dual carriageway on what will be the M4 to the southeast of the capital was launched on Friday in an investment of HUF 72 billion, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The M4 primary road is scheduled to be built in two phases, and could be handed over by the fall of 2019.

Minister for National Economy Minister Mihály Varga said the investment would strengthen the regionʼs economic potential.

The road replaces, in part, the earlier planned M4 motorway, which would have connected the capital with Szolnok. That project was scrapped early in 2015 after the European Commission raised concerns over the relatively high costs.

The M4 primary road will run between Üllő, on the outskirts of Budapest, and Cegléd, which is roughly 25-30 km west of Szolnok.