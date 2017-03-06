Household lending stock of banks up in January

MTI – Econews

The household lending stock of Hungarian banks rose in January from the previous month, fresh data from the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) show, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Banksʼ household lending stock was up HUF 51.2 billion at HUF 5.7852 trillion, according to non-adjusted data. All of the increase came from revaluations as transactions balanced each other out.

Seasonally unadjusted data show a decrease of HUF 0.2 bln in forint loans and a HUF 0.2 bln increase in foreign currency loans.

The stock of household deposits fell HUF 49.8 bln to HUF 7.3696 tln in January on net outflows of HUF 48 bln, while revaluations decreased the deposit stock by HUF 1.8 bln.

Forint deposits decreased by HUF 74.9 bln and foreign currency deposits rose HUF 26.9 bln because of transactions, but revaluations decreased FX deposits by HUF 2.1 bln.

The euro strengthened by around 0.37% against the forint between the end of December 2016 and the end of January 2017, calculating with the central bankʼs daily fixing.