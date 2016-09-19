Home prices in Hungary rise 40% in two years

BBJ

In the past two years, home prices in Hungary have risen by approximately 40% based on data compiled up to March, mortgage bank FHB reported, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Adjusted for inflation, home prices have reached their highest level since the middle of 2009, data from FHB Bank reveal.

As compared to last year as a whole, average prices in the first quarter of the year in Central Hungary, where the capital Budapest is located, saw the highest rise of 18%, closely followed by Western Hungary’s 17% and Northeastern Hungary’s 16%, while in Northern Hungary prices were up by 6%, data compiled by FHB shows.