Gov’t to offer HUF 24.3 bln in grants to 35 big companies

MTI – Econews

Based on a decision made in 2016, the government will provide HUF 24.3 bln in financing to 35 big companies not eligible for European Union development funds, National Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The funds from the government will help realize HUF 60 bln of investments and create 1,147 workplaces in Hungary, the minister added.

The government launched a support program in 2015 for large companies that are not eligible for EU funding but wish to upgrade their technology, increase their production capacity and create workplaces.