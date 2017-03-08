Gov’t says EC approval process may have made Paks 2 preparations more costly

MTI – Econews

Almost HUF 100 billion is allocated in this yearʼs budget to prepare for the upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant, but the European Commissionʼs recent approval process for the project could lead to costs being raised, Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Cabinet Chief János Lázár believes spending on preparations for the upgrade could come to about HUF 200 bln this year, Varga said. If these costs materialise, the government will have to tap budget reserves or call down the Russian credit for the project, he added.

The government will use domestic resources to cover the costs as long as they are available, he said.