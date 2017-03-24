Gov’t presents development funding for ethnic Hungarians in SW Ukraine

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs government is informing ethnic Hungarians who live in Zakarpattia Oblast, the area of southwest Ukraine bordering with Hungary, of HUF 20 billion in grant money and preferential credit they can apply for this year, Minister of State for Economic Diplomacy Levente Magyar told Hungarian wire service MTI on Thursday.

The funding and credit can be used by SMEs or farmers to make investments, Magyar said. The funding allocation can be topped up, he added.

A presentation for potential applicants held in Tiachiv generated much interest, he said. The presentation was part of a two-day tour of the Zakarpattia region, he added.

Last year, some HUF 2 bln in economic development funding from the Hungarian government went to more than 1,000 ethnic Hungarians in the region.