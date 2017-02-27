Gov’t eyes free language, highway code exams for students

BBJ

Hungary may offer young people a free first intermediate language exam, as well as a free exam for the highway code, government-friendly daily Magyar Idők reported today citing unnamed ministry sources.

As part of its new “youth strategy,” the government is drafting a bill for measures that are set to come into effect as of 2018. The draft bill is also reported to specify that from 2020, passing an intermediate (B2) language exam will be a prerequisite for students being admitted to university.

Minister of Human Capacities Zoltán Balog was reported by Magyar Idők as saying recently that although the proportion of those speaking a foreign language has increased considerably since 2012, the number of those holding a language certificate has not.



Additionally, the highway code exam is also set to become free for students, the daily reports. However, no further details have yet been made public.