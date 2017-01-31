Gov’t approves HUF 87 bln in CSOK home purchase subsidies

MTI – Econews

Applications for HUF 87 bln in subsidies have been approved under the governmentʼs CSOK home purchase program for families since its launch late in 2015, government officials were quoted as saying by Hungarian news agency MTI yesterday.

Some 36,000 applications have been approved thus far, said state secretary Csaba Dömötör.

This year, “tens of thousands” of families could buy homes with funding through the program, added state secretary Katalin Novák. Almost 60% of the subsidies awarded to date have gone toward the construction or purchase of new homes, she noted.

A little less than half of the subsidies went to families with three or more children. Another 5,000 families were able to benefit from claiming VAT returns, adding up to HUF 22 bln.

This yearʼs CSOK allocation stands at HUF 211 bln, 30% more than last year, MTI reported.