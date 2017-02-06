Government tops up funding to hire more police

MTI – Econews

The government has mandated the reallocation of HUF 55.8 bln in this yearʼs budget to finance the hiring of 3,000 new police officers, a resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The text on the Hungarian police car reads: We serve and protect. (Photo: LaMography / Moni Lazar)

The resolution earmarks an additional HUF 41.1 bln in spending in 2018 and more than HUF 15 bln in 2019 to support the staff increase.

The allocation for the police in this yearʼs budget shows HUF 206.5 bln for payroll, HUF 55.0 bln for payroll tax, and HUF 37.7 bln for material expenditures.

The resolution also allocates HUF 1.2 bln to expand Hungaryʼs emergency services communication system to match the higher police headcount.

Hungaryʼs government decided last summer to add 3,000 border patrol guards to the police force. Hiring started in September.