Government to launch new vocational schools

Two new types of vocational training schools, which will offer students both a technical path and an academic path, will open in Hungary as the semester begins next month, Economy Minister Mihály Varga said during a visit to Kecskemét today, according to state news agency MTI.

Economy Minister Mihály Varga making the announcement in Kecskemét today. (Photo: MTI/Ujvári Sándor)

The new schools are being set up as part of the governmentʼs effort to improve vocational training and increase the number of trained workers, Varga reportedly said.

Hungary is facing a shortage of skilled labor, as unemployment continues to drop. Tomorrows release of new unemployment figures could see the rate go below 5%, and employers are urging better vocational training.