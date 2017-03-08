Government takes decision on MFB’s strategy

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian government has approved the long-term operating strategy of the state-owned Hungarian Development Bank (MFB) and the MFB Group, the National Development Ministry told wire service MTI on Tuesday.

The ministry said the strategy focuses on boosting investments, promoting the development and creditability of businesses and supporting programs of strategic importance to the national economy.

Under the government resolution on the strategic directions of the MFB Groupʼs financial and economic development services and related tasks, government commissioner for postal affairs and national financial services Andrea Bartfai-Mager will ensure that MFB will draw up its business strategy for the 2017-2021 period, the ministry said.