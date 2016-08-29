Government clears path to move circus out of City Park

BBJ

The government has designated the insolvent owner of the property at Ajtósi Dürer sor 19–21 a company of high strategic importance, clearing the way for the site and buildings to be taken over by the Capital Circus of Budapest, according to a report yesterday on City Park information site varosliget.info.

A goa party in the Dürer kert at Ajtósi Dürer sor 19–21. (Photo: durerkert.com)

Under the law on bankruptcy procedures, the site owner Ajtósi University Ingatlanforgalmazó Kft. needs to be declared strategically important in order to speed up the liquidation procedure and allow the property to be purchased as soon as possible, the report said.

In such a case, the liquidator is appointed by the government, even if a court has already appointed one. Declaring a company strategically important can be necessary when there is a strong national economic interest connected to settling its debt.

The circus is known to be planning a move from its current site opposite the Széchenyi Thermal Bath in City Park, and it now appears likely that the new institution will be built on the site of a one-time Catholic convent on Ajtósi Dürer sor.

The situation is complicated by the fact that outdoor bar and music venue Dürer kert holds a valid lease contract on the property, and will thus have to be compensated.

The site was once the location of Elte Universityʼs language school.