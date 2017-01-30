GKI puts 2017 GDP growth at 3%

MTI – Econews

Economic research institute GKI expects Hungaryʼs GDP to grow around 3% this year, Hungarian new agency MTI reported.

In its latest forecast, GKI sees increased investments, supported by a pickup in payouts of European Union funding, as well as strong consumption as the drivers of growth.

The research institute projects investments will grow by 5% next year, after an estimated 10% decline in 2016. It expects personal consumption to continue to increase at 4-5% in 2017, on a level with 2016.

Hungaryʼs government targets GDP growth of 4.1% this year and 4.3% next year.