GKI puts 2017 GDP growth at 3%

Economic research institute GKI expects Hungaryʼs GDP to grow around 3% this year, Hungarian new agency MTI reported.
In its latest forecast, GKI sees increased investments, supported by a pickup in payouts of European Union funding, as well as strong consumption as the drivers of growth.
The research institute projects investments will grow by 5% next year, after an estimated 10% decline in 2016. It expects personal consumption to continue to increase at 4-5% in 2017, on a level with 2016.
Hungaryʼs government targets GDP growth of 4.1% this year and 4.3% next year.
