German-Hungarian business chamber to focus on vocational training

MTI – Econews

The German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DUIHK) will focus this year on vocational training to ensure there is enough qualified labor to fill skilled positions, the chamberʼs chairman said at a meeting of members Thursday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The aim is to get more young women to participate in secondary school technical training and tertiary engineering education, said DUIHK President Dale A. Martin. Last year, DUIHK made developing innovation a priority.

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga told members at the meeting that more than 3,000 German-owned businesses employ a total of close to 190,000 people in Hungary.