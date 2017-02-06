French chamber to visit Győr

BBJ

The Hungarian-French Chamber of Commerce (CCI France) will be holding the next event of its Industrial, Logistics and Purchasing Club in Tatabanya, Győr, on February 9-10.

The program includes visits to the factories of Graboplast Zrt. and Győri Szeszgyár és Finomító Rt. (Győr Distillery Co. Ltd.), a business lunch and a wine tasting dinner (Thursday), followed by a visit to the factory of Jankovits Hidraulika Kft. (Jankovits Hydraulics Ltd.) and a “comedian breakfast” (at lunchtime) on Friday.

The trip costs HUF 41,000 HUF + VAT/person (includes three visits, two days’ accommodation and meals), and HUF 53,500 + VAT/person for non-members. Places must be booked at club-indulog@ccifrance-hongrie.org by February 3.

The week after the Győr trip, the chamber will be co-hosting an energy forum business breakfast with its member Cothec Energetikai Üzemeltető Kft. entitled “Energy Audit Officer and Tax Relief: Obligations and Opportunities”. Speakers will include Tamás Tóth, head of department of the Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (MEKH) and Gábor Bercsi, CEO of Cothec Kft.

The breakfast will be held at the CCI France offices (the third floor of the East-West Business Center, Rákóczi út 1-3 in District VIII) on Tuesday, February 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. Participation is free but pre-registration is required before February 10. Presentations will be in Hungarian, without interpretation.