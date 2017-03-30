Food association on different page to farm ministry

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungary’s National Association of Food Processors (ÉFOSZ) has drawn different conclusions from a recent investigation by food safety authority NÉBIH than those expressed by Hungary’s Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas yesterday, according to reports.

“Following NÉBIH ’s investigation it can be established that, in the majority of the cases, there is no difference between identical products purchased in Hungary or abroad as far as ingredients or sensory input are concerned,” ÉFOSZ says in a press statement, according to online news portal index.hu.

Hungary’s Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas said yesterday that multinationals in Hungary “con and deceive Hungarian customers”, a practice he described as “outrageous”, citing a recent investigation by food safety authority NÉBIH. This followed an earlier NÉBIH report that a trade association rejected as “subjective”.

Based on the findings NÉBIH published, ÉFOSZ says that out of 68 investigated products minimal ingredient differences were found in 18 products. ÉFOSZ claims that NÉBIH ’s cited differences are possibly derived from the fact that, in some cases, the food authority compared products that were not identical.

ÉFOSZ adds that the differences found do not mean that the quality would be different or that producers would differentiate between Hungary and any other countries, index.hu reported.

ÉFOSZ also notes that, in half of the cases mentioned by NÉBIH , the minimal differences favored the Hungarian products.