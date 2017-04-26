Fewer, but still many, Hungarians leave country in 2016

Christian Keszthelyi

A total of 29,400 Hungarian citizens moved abroad last year, a 10% drop compared to the preceding year, while 17,000 Hungarians returned to the country from abroad, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistical Office (KSH), as reported by Hungarian online news daily Világgazdaság.

The statistics office records the numbers of Hungarians moving abroad based on reports, which means that the actual numbers are higher, Világgazdaság noted.

The majority of Hungarians leaving the country are from the younger generation, as 45% are under the age of 30, while almost three-quarters are below the age of 40. Világgazdaság noted that the age of people leaving the country is “well below” the average age in Hungary.

Last year, Hungarians living and working abroad for more than one year sent home approximately EUR 3 billion, an annual figure which has tripled since 2011.

Világgazdaság noted that due to both emigration and the death rate continuing to surpass live births, Hungary’s population is on a natural decrease.

According to the most recent figures from the KSH, Hungary’s natural decrease rose sharply in January, due to slightly fewer births and the mortality rate rising sharply.