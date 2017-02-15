Farming prices drop by 4.7% in December

BBJ

Hungary’s agricultural producer prices dropped by 4.7% overall in December, compared to the same month in 2015, with a 12% decrease in the prices of crop products and an 8.4% rise in the prices of live animals and animal products, according to a first release of data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today.

In December, cereal prices were down by 14%, the price of fruits by 1.1%, vegetables by 4.7% and potatoes by one-fifth, compared to the same month a year earlier, according to KSH.

The producer price level of live animals rose by 8.4% and that of animal products by 8.5%, while the procurement price of milk has also risen steadily since July, equaling HUF 90/liter in December, KSH said. This represents a price rise of 36% over five months, which corresponds to the price level at the beginning of 2015, KSH noted.

The price of pigs for slaughter was up by 26%, reaching its highest point in the last two years, but even so remained below the average price in 2013, KSH said, adding that the price of chickens for slaughter was down by 2.7% over a year.

In the January-December period, agricultural producer prices diminished by 3.8%, as compared to a year earlier. Within this, the prices of crop products were cut by 5.7% and those of live animals and animal products by 0.6%, vegetables prices were down by 2.7% and fruit prices by 4.3%, while the price of pigs for slaughter increased 5.2%.