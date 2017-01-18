Farm minister, Iranian ambassador discuss agriculture

MTI – Econews

Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas met with Iranian Ambassador to Hungary Gholamali Rajabi Yazdi on Tuesday, discussing cooperation in the farming sector, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The two men reviewed last yearʼs events involving cooperation in the farm sector and agreed on the course of future cooperation, the ministryʼs press office said in a statement.

Fazekas noted active bilateral cooperation between Hungary and Iran last year in the areas of food safety, as well as fruit and herb farming.

In future, the minister will work to bring together Hungarian and Iranian agriculture professionals and researchers, the ministry said.