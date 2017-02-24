EY to publish 2016 M&A report on March 9

BBJ

EY will publish its annual Mergers and Acquisition report and analysis on both the region and Hungary on March 9, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

EY Hungary will be presenting its related report and analysis at its the Hungarian headquarter.

Taking into consideration the last six years, 2015 was the most successful in Hungary in terms of M&A activity, based on the number of closed transactions, EY said last year when putting out its report.

M&A in Hungary rose by 27% in 2015, compared to 2014, while the approximate size of the market grew by 2%. The IT and technology sectors were the most attractive for M&A deals.

How the figures compared in 2016 will be made clear on March 9.