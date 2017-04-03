External trade surplus up to EUR 633 mln in January

BBJ

Hungary’s external trade surplus was up by EUR 16 million to EUR 633 mln in January, compared to the corresponding month a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a second estimate of data today.

The export volume increased by 10.8% and the import volume by 10.1% in January, in year-on-year terms. On the basis of seasonally and working day-adjusted data, the export volume increased by 5.3% and the import volume by 4.2%.

In euro terms, the value of exports increased by 14.0%, and that of imports by 15.2%. The value of exports amounted to EUR 7.7 billion, and that of imports to EUR 7.1 bln.

The forint price level of external trade in goods increased by 1.2% in exports and by 2.8% in imports, the KSH said concerning the January data. The terms of trade worsened by 1.6%. The forint exchange rate appreciated by 1.8% against the euro, and depreciated by 0.4% against the dollar.

The volume of exports to EU member states increased by 9.6%, and that of imports from these countries by 8.7%. The surplus in trade with EU member states increased by EUR 113 mln and amounted to EUR 966 mln. The share of trade with these countries was 80% in exports and 74% in imports, according to the KSH.

In extra-EU trade, the volume of exports increased by 15.9% and that of imports by 14.4%. The trade balance with this group of countries worsened by EUR 97 mln and showed a deficit of EUR 333 mln, the KSH added.