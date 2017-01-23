Every second Hungarian youngster still lives with parents

Christian Keszthelyi

More than half of Hungarian young people still live with their parents or in homes owned by their parents, the latest data of K&H’s youth welfare index shows, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal yesterday. More than 55% of Hungarian youth still live with their parents or in homes owned by the parents, while 23% rent their homes, and only 20% have homes they own at least partly, according to K&H. While those who own their own homes achieved this by the age of 23 on average, the 19-29 age group seems to be less optimistic in general and expects to own their own homes only by the age of 26-30. Those who still live under the wings of their parents live in properties of 80 square meters on average, but long for 94 sqm on average, the report says. The majority of young Hungarians imagine living in houses with gardens, while flats downtown seem the least preferred of all the options. While most young people have not relocated for the sake of education or work, 59% would move to another country if the offered job seemed promising, while 37% said they would only move if they could earn twice as much in their new job as at present.