EUR 30 mln in EU funding for transport projects in Hungary

BBJ

Three transport development projects supported by the Hungarian Gas Transport Cluster Association (MGKKE) and the Hungarian government will receive almost EUR 30 million from the European Unionʼs Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), the MGKKE told Hungarian news agency MTI on Wednesday.

The project will focus on constructing six filling stations for road vehicles powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG), according to MTI. There will also be one filling station serving shipping on the river Danube.

The funding will also create the opportunity to set up 39 CNG filling stations using a service model based on a new Hungarian innovative product dubbed Clean Fuel Box, according to MTI.

Despite the new EU funding announcement, the Hungarian government continues with its “national consultation” with the slogan “Let’s stop Brussels!”