Esztergom-Sturovo lorry ferry service launched

BBJ

A ferry service for lorries began has been launched on the Danube between Hungary’s Esztergom and Slovakia’s Sturovo, through an investment of HUF 1.1 billion.

The ferry of Hungaryʼs Vác. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The ferry will be able to transport 150-200 lorries per day, said Daniel Loppert, communications director at the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIF), the Hungarian partner in the development project, Hungarian news agency MTI report. The crossing will take about 15 minutes, he added.



A bridge connects Esztergom and Sturovo, but vehicles of more than 3.5 tons are prohibited from using it because of its load-bearing capacity, MTI noted. Until now, lorries have had to drive 40-50 km, to bridges in Budapest or Komárom, in order to cross the river.